

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has made five arrests in relation to the death of Hossein Lotfi, 77.

On Jan. 9, 2018, suspicious circumstances surrounding a traffic stop led officers to investigate a residence on Manila Road, where they discovered Lofti deceased.

READ MORE: 'Family shaken': WPS investigating homicide of 77-year-old man

“It has been determined that the victim had been socializing with two individuals at his residence during the evening of January 5, 2018, when a physical confrontation occurred. The victim was left in an incapacitated state while the two individuals fled in the victim's vehicle,” said the WPS in a release.

Investigators also believe suspects returned to the residence on Jan. 6, 2018 to steal items, before setting a fire, which damaged the property.

Police say Lofti’s identification was stolen, along with his bank and credit cards, which were used over the following days in the Winnipeg area.

Yvonne Littlejohn, 36, and Myra Dawn Bird, 35, have been charged with second-degree murder and various other offences.

Charles Clayton Shabaquay, 43, has been charged with arson causing damage to property, and 13 other charges.

Two teenagers were also charged with arson causing damage to property and theft.