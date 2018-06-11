

CTV Winnipeg





A group is calling for a senior bureaucrat in Manitoba’s ministry of education to be replaced.

Partners for French Education -- a group committed to preserving French language -- said it isn’t a personal issue with the person currently serving in that position, aside from the fact the person does not speak French.

The group says it lost its voice at the ministry level since the province cut its French assistant deputy minister last October.

A new position was created to oversee education in both English and French, and Partners for French Education wants the person in that position to be bilingual.

"Let me make me clear -- it's nothing against the actual ADM," said Alain Labarge, superintendent of Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine. "I've worked with him. I work really well with him. It has nothing to do with the person. It's just that it's a solution that has no cost. Take an ADM that is bilingual," he said.

The group handed two reports to the ministry of education last week.

One written by community members had 94 recommendations, including making French education compulsory.

The minister of education said he will review the group's suggestions.