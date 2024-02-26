'Auntie style': What Indigenous youth want to see changed in Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous youth in Winnipeg have released a new report, calling for changes with how they’re treated in the health-care system.
The report, published Monday as part of the “OurCare” project, included insights and recommendations from a roundtable discussion in November. It calls for an approached rooted in ‘Auntie Style,’ where systems and workers are focused on kinship, and culturally-safe care can be provided.
“We walk into a hospital and expect to be discriminated against,” said a group at one of the roundtables.
The report said the youth expressed “a deep mistrust” of the mainstream health-care system, with stories shared of long wait times for care they attributed to discrimination. It added Indigenous youth would often put off seeking medical care until it becomes an emergency.
Some of the recommendations made in the report include having health-care staff take mandatory Indigenous studies courses, and ensuring “Trauma-informed practices and harm reduction approaches become the norm in critical settings.”
The report also recommends increasing the number of Indigenous support workers in the health-care system, funding Indigenous-led spaces and services, and removing barriers to access treatment, such as discounted tickets or bus passes for appointments.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Manitoba government and Shared Health for response.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Liberals want to extend House hours again, accusing Poilievre of turning Commons into 'place of dysfunction'
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party turning the chamber into a "place of dysfunction."
US$1B donation from former professor to NYC medical school provides free tuition, forever
A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating US$1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark movies actor, dead at 48
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Why a crate of unopened boxes of hockey cards sold for millions of dollars
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels
The Saskatchewan NDP are asking Premier Scott Moe to show the results of his foreign travels.
-
Battery Depot reopens on Albert Street following fire
After a fire destroyed much of the business last November, Battery Depot is reopening in Regina in a new location on Monday.
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Travel not recommended on highways surrounding Saskatoon as winter storm continues
Travel is not recommended on many highways surrounding Saskatoon Monday morning as an Alberta clipper system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to central Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Parking ban for major roads starts Monday night
Parking will be banned on major roads starting Monday night as crews clean up the latest snowfall.
-
Edmonton club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting 5 women granted day parole
An Edmonton club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been granted day parole.
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
Toronto
-
Here's a breakdown of what the Doug Ford government is changing for Ontario universities and colleges
Here’s what you need to know about the changes being made to Ontario's universities and colleges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario adds $1.3B in post-secondary funding, freezes tuition for three more years
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says the province will put an additional $1.3 billion over three years toward "stabilizing" post-secondary institutions but will keep tuition fees frozen for at least three more years.
-
Ford doubles down on 'like-minded' judges remark; Civil liberties group 'deeply' concerned
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is "deeply concerned" after Premier Doug appointed two former staffers to the provincial committee responsible for selecting judges, stating he wanted "like-minded" people in the role — a decision doubled down on during Question Period Monday.
Calgary
-
Some Alberta campers say new reservation site is 'a challenge'
Alberta's new camping reservation website had its first real test on Monday morning as thousands of outdoor enthusiasts went online to secure their favourite spots.
-
UCP government investing $1.2M in affordable housing maintenance
The UCP government will be investing $1.2M to help repair and maintain affordable and seniors housing in the province.
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
What to do in Montreal this spring break
Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.
-
Montreal SPCA launches emergency kits for pet owners
The Montreal SPCA is offering donors emergency kits that will notify first responders about unattended pets that need caring for.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
Person charged with murder in Alfred-Plantagenet suspicious death
A 30-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death investigation in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.
-
Severance packages for Watson, departed councillors cost Ottawa taxpayers $633,000
Former Mayor Jim Watson received more than $99,000 in severance from Ottawa taxpayers after leaving office in November 2022, as part of the "transition allowance" for outgoing elected officials.
Atlantic
-
N.B. municipality spent $19K to investigate councillor over giant bird statue
A New Brunswick town councillor says the release of an investigation into her efforts to bring a giant bird sculpture to the community is a "victory" — even though it led to sanctions against her last fall.
-
Some tents still standing as deadline to vacate 5 Halifax homeless encampments passes
Five homeless encampments in Halifax are facing eviction after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed unhoused people to set up tents at those sites.
-
More thaw and freeze ahead in the Maritimes this week
Following a weekend that saw heavy rain transition to a flash freeze, a similar weather situation is ahead for the Maritimes later this week.
Kitchener
-
Officer dragged for 50 metres while trying to arrest auto theft suspect in Milton
Halton Regional Police say an officer was dragged for 50 metres while trying to apprehend a suspect during the attempted theft of a pickup truck in Milton last week.
-
Over $180K lost to scam after Guelph man ignores bank's warning
A Guelph man is out more than $180,000 from Bitcoin scams, even after being warned by his bank.
-
Kitchener Rangers punch ticket to OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers have secured a playoff berth after a big win over the Sarnia Sting.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP say wanted man is 'armed and dangerous'
Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.
-
B.C. premier highlights initiatives to combat speculation, boost housing supply
With just under eight months to go until B.C.'s election, the province's premier touted the NDP government's ongoing initiatives to combat speculation and increase housing availability at a news conference Monday.
-
'Wintry mix' of weather expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: Environment Canada
Lower Mainland residents are being told to expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which could include snow over the next couple of days.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier highlights initiatives to combat speculation, boost housing supply
With just under eight months to go until B.C.'s election, the province's premier touted the NDP government's ongoing initiatives to combat speculation and increase housing availability at a news conference Monday.
-
90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.
-
B.C. RCMP say wanted man is 'armed and dangerous'
Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.