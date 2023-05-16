Beekeepers in Manitoba seeing higher numbers in hives after increased death rate in 2022

Honeybees fly outside a bee hive at a Simon Fraser University experimental apiary in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A team at SFU is testing a chemical compound that appears to kill varroa mites without harming the bees, in hopes it could one day be widely available as a treatment for infested hives. The mites kill bees by puncturing their cuticle, or exoskeleton, creating a wound that doesn't close leaving an opening for disease and the weakening of bees' immune systems. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Honeybees fly outside a bee hive at a Simon Fraser University experimental apiary in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A team at SFU is testing a chemical compound that appears to kill varroa mites without harming the bees, in hopes it could one day be widely available as a treatment for infested hives. The mites kill bees by puncturing their cuticle, or exoskeleton, creating a wound that doesn't close leaving an opening for disease and the weakening of bees' immune systems. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island