Big-ticket issue facing Winnipeg's arts and culture scene

Winnipeg’s arts and culture scene is facing a big-ticket issue – funding.

Many major organizations say they are still struggling to fully recover from the pandemic more than a year since most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“This is an issue that is community-wide, it’s not something we can solve on our own,” Angela Birdsell, the executive director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO), told CTV News.

In its first full season since pandemic restrictions were lifted, the WSO reported a $1.3 million deficit. It offset the cost thanks to a COVID stabilization reserve fund set up by the organization.

“That reserve is going to run out and it’s going to run out at some point this year,” Birdsell said.

Other groups are grappling with similar setbacks.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet finished its 83rd season with a shortfall of $520,179, according to the organization’s annual general meeting release.

Artistic Director and CEO André Lewis told CTV News the deficit is due to inflation and the end of emergency funding from the federal government. He added that new financial support from the municipal, provincial and federal governments would help bring some relief.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimize our costs and increase our revenues,” Lewis said. “But the pandemic is still with us, its effects are still with us.”

To help ease the burden, the Winnipeg Arts Council unveiled a four-year financial plan that includes increasing the annual funding allocation by five per cent year over year from 2024 to 2027 – the course of the city budget.

Prairie Theatre Exchange Executive Director Lisa Li welcomes the proposal.

“We certainly need an increase to the Arts Council funding that we receive,” she said.

With public funding, the Prairie Theatre Exchange is pushing on with its programming, but it said inflation and high production costs pose risks to revenue.

“Because expenses have increased, it’s as if funding has decreased,” Li said.

In the meantime, the WSO said it is working with other organizations to lobby all levels of government for more financial support – and they hope their calls won’t fall on deaf ears.

“It has to have a collaborative solution, and it has to include government,” said Birdsell.

The Winnipeg Art Council’s plan is set to be discussed on Oct. 17, at an executive policy committee meeting.

In the meantime, organizations will be trying to find other ways to raise funds; which includes asking members of the community to attend programs and shows offered by arts and culture collectives and around the city.