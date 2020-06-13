WINNIPEG -- A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to take place in Brandon, Man. Saturday afternoon.

According to the organizers Instagram, the protest is taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Princess Park.

"Black folk, now is your time more than ever to scream at the top of your lungs and fight as hard as you can," said the Brandon Black Lives Mater Movements most recent post. "We will stand together as we fight against everything that has been made to hurt us."

During the protest there will be the opportunity for black attendees to speak on the issue.

The organizers are asking that people to be COVID-19 conscious and to not take photos of protesters faces.

This is a developing story. More details to come.