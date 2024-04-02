Blue Bombers launch high school girls flag football league

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are launching a flag football league for high school girls.

The football club made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the league will give high school girls a chance to display their athletic abilities, learn new skills and experience the fun of flag football.

"This will be one of the largest girls high school flag football leagues in the country, and so we're excited by that," said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "It's going to be great to see everybody out there enjoying the best game out there, and there's a position for everybody on the field, and flag (football) is just a great sport to get involved in whether you are male or female."

The league, which will be presented by BELL MTS, will involve six weeks of competition with 20 teams competing at Winnipeg Soccer Federation South and the St. Vital Mustangs Field.

“This program will foster teamwork, leadership, and resilience skills in young women from schools across Winnipeg as we work with the Blue Bombers to give back to our communities,” said David Kennedy, vice president of brand and sponsorship for Bell Canada.

The program will run every Tuesday and Wednesday from April 2 to May 8.