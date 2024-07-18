Colleen Bready's forecast: The return of summer heat

After a break over the last couple of days, summertime heat and humidity have returned to Winnipeg, the rest of Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario.

Heat warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for northwest and north-central regions of Manitoba continue on Thursday. They will likely remain in effect for the next few days.

Daytime highs in those areas will climb into the very upper 20s and low 30s with warm overnight lows in the upper teens.

Most northern areas will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers today. There is also the risk of thunderstorms. If they do develop, they could move slowly and produce a lot of rain. But they shouldn’t last long enough to be considered severe.

Temperatures aren’t quite as high just yet in Winnipeg and across the south, but we’re not far behind. Thursday will bring hot highs in the upper 20s with humidex values in the low to mid-30s.

Sky conditions will be sunny with light winds for most southern areas.

The lone exception to the heat in Manitoba is in Churchill where temperatures are expected to drop this afternoon.

That aside, we will be locked into this hot weather pattern over the next few days, and as an upper ridge slides east, look for heat warnings to come to more parts of Manitoba.