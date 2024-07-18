Union for Ten Ten Sinclair workers files grievance over pay

The union representing workers at Ten Ten Sinclair has filed a grievance regarding back pay and signing bonuses not being paid.

Workers at the non-profit program agreed to a new six-year deal in March following a strike that lasted three weeks.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Manitoba (CUPE) confirmed to CTV News a grievance was filed on July 12. They said Ten Ten Sinclair had 45 days from when the new collective agreement was ratified to implement the agreement.

"The grievance is because the employer (Ten Ten Sinclair) has not fulfilled those obligations with respect to back pay and the signing bonus," a spokesperson for CUPE said in an email to CTV News.

CTV News has reached out to Ten Ten Sinclair and the labour minister for comment.