WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Union for Ten Ten Sinclair workers files grievance over pay

    The sign for the non-profit program Ten Ten Sinclair on March 11, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) The sign for the non-profit program Ten Ten Sinclair on March 11, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The union representing workers at Ten Ten Sinclair has filed a grievance regarding back pay and signing bonuses not being paid.

    Workers at the non-profit program agreed to a new six-year deal in March following a strike that lasted three weeks.

    The Canadian Union of Public Employees Manitoba (CUPE) confirmed to CTV News a grievance was filed on July 12. They said Ten Ten Sinclair had 45 days from when the new collective agreement was ratified to implement the agreement.

    "The grievance is because the employer (Ten Ten Sinclair) has not fulfilled those obligations with respect to back pay and the signing bonus," a spokesperson for CUPE said in an email to CTV News.

    CTV News has reached out to Ten Ten Sinclair and the labour minister for comment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News