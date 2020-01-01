Blue Bombers release defensive back Marcus Sayles to pursue NFL opportunities
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Mercy Maston (36), Winston Rose (30), Anthony Gaitor (23), Marcus Sayles (14) and Chandler Fenner (22) celebrate Rose's interception against the Calgary Stampeders during the last seconds of the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Source:The Canadian Press/John Woods)
WINNIPEG -- Defensive back Marcus Sayles was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday so he can pursue opportunities in the NFL.
The 25-year-old international player had several tryouts with NFL players last month.
He played two seasons in Winnipeg, including all 18 games this year.
Sayles had a total of six interceptions and two touchdowns over his two seasons.
This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Jan. 1, 2020.