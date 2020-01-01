WINNIPEG -- Defensive back Marcus Sayles was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday so he can pursue opportunities in the NFL.

The 25-year-old international player had several tryouts with NFL players last month.

He played two seasons in Winnipeg, including all 18 games this year.

Sayles had a total of six interceptions and two touchdowns over his two seasons.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Jan. 1, 2020.