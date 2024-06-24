Blue Bombers to put standout receiver Dalton Schoen on six-game injured list
Add receivers Dalton Schoen and Keric Wheatfall to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' growing list of walking wounded.
Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea told reporters Monday that Schoen will go on the six-game injured list. Schoen was hurt in the Bombers' 26-24 loss to the B.C. Lions on Friday night.
Receiver Keric Wheatfall was also hurt against B.C. Both Schoen and Wheatfall were listed on Winnipeg's injury list with knee ailments.
O'Shea stopped short of saying Wheatfall will join Schoen on the six-game injured list but suggested Wheatfall isn't expected back soon.
"Yeah, he'll probably be a little while to," O'Shea said. "I don't know how long that's going to be.
"It's not short."
The news is just the latest blow to the struggling Bombers (0-3), who already have eight players on the six-game injured list, including standout receiver Kenny Lawler.
Schoen had 14 catches for 159 yards this season. He recorded five receptions for 54 yards against B.C. but was seen afterwards on crutches.
The loss of Schoen is big. After registering 70 catches for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 to earn the CFL's top rookie award, Schoen recorded 71 receptions for 1,222 yards and 10 TDs last season.
Wheatfall was active against B.C. but had no catches. The six-foot-two, 192-pound receiver, in his first season with Winnipeg, had three receptions for 111 yards in the Bombers' 23-19 loss to Ottawa on June 13.
Winnipeg's 0-3 start to the season is its first since 2012. The Bombers visit the Calgary Stampeders (1-1) on Saturday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.
