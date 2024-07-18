Body of second missing boater found: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said the body of a second boater who went missing on Lake Winnipeg last month has been found, while the search continues for the remaining man.

RCMP said searchers found a body on Lake Winnipeg on July 17, which they believe is Rayden Dick, a missing 28-year-old fisherman from Misipawistik Cree Nation who disappeared on June 27.

The fishermen, which also included 29-year-old Delaney McGillvary and 31-year-old Tyler Ballantyne, were travelling to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose. They were returning to the community, but did not show up to their meeting place.

Weather was considered a factor in their disappearance, RCMP said.

One day after going missing, the body of Ballantyne was found by Easterville Search and Rescue.

RCMP said an autopsy will take place.

The search for McGillvary continues.

-With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk and Taylor Brock