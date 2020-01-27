WINNPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up the quarterback that helped them win the Grey Cup.

The club announced Monday that Zach Collaros has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

Collaros, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month, started four games for the Blue Bombers, winning each contest.

He played in the last game of the regular season, then went on to start each game in the playoffs, eventually leading to a Grey Cup win. His 2019 postseason performance saw him complete 45 of 69 passing attempts, throwing for 630 yards and two touchdowns.

Collaros was traded to Winnipeg from the Toronto Argonauts at the 2019 trade deadline. He has also spent time with the Hamilton Ticats and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers have yet to re-sign quarterback Matt Nichols, who was sidelined with an injury part way through the 2019 season.

He underwent surgery to his shoulder and recently tweeted that he is ahead of schedule for healing and will be ready for training camp.

TSN spoke to his agent earlier in January, who said the upcoming free agent was "upset" that Collaros was being prioritized.

Nichols’ agent also feels other CFL teams are interested in him.