Bombers offensive coordinator named Redblacks head coach
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:58PM CST
The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Paul LaPolice as the second head coach in team history. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Paul LaPolice as the second head coach in team history.
LaPolice comes to Ottawa from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he was the offensive coordinator for the Grey Cup champions.
The 49-year-old LaPolice agreed to a three-year deal with the Redblacks.