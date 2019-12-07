The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Paul LaPolice as the second head coach in team history.

LaPolice comes to Ottawa from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he was the offensive coordinator for the Grey Cup champions.

The 49-year-old LaPolice agreed to a three-year deal with the Redblacks.



