The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are getting ready to put their undefeated record on the line Friday in a matchup against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Blue and Gold remain the only undefeated team in the league after a 29-14 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

The team held its first practice of the week Monday.

Quarterback Matt Nichols was back on the field for practice. He left Friday’s game against Ottawa after being hit in the third quarter.

Nichols is expected to be ready for this Friday’s game.

The Bombers are heavily favorited in this week’s matchup. The Redblacks are at the bottom of the East standings with a 0-3 record. They remain the only winless team in the league this season.

"Regardless of records or whatever it is, that's a good football team and we're preparing to play a tight football game, and that's what it's going to be,” said Nichols.

“They're professionals with a lot of pride and talented players, they're going to come out ready to play and we better be ready to do the same."

The Bombers will likely be without star wide receiver Chris Matthews who suffered a hand injury in last Friday’s game.

“He’s going to need a week for sure,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

O’Shea says his team continues to improve week by week as they stick to they’re “process.”

“We’ve got leaders in each group that are going to keep pushing to make sure that the guys are dialed in every week and getting better and that’s part of our process,” said O’Shea.

“That process of increasing your football IQ goes on every single week so I can’t see us not getting any better.”

The Bombers will face the Argos at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at IG Field, you can watch the game on TSN.