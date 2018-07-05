The mayor’s downtown safety strategy has been unveiled and includes additional lights, new security cameras and more boots on the ground.

In last year’s budget Brian Bowman announced the plan, which would be funded by the hotel tax.

A new report to the mayor’s executive policy committee says $300,000 worth of grants will be available for businesses to improve exterior lighting.

Under the strategy the Winnipeg Police Service’s closed circuit camera system would be modernized and expanded for $150,000. The report says the WPS also wants to connect to existing city and private systems “where appropriate and lawful.”

True North Sports & Entertainment is also part of the plan. The report recommends the purchase of mobile software for smartphones to help security and outreach workers better communicate with one another. The $24,000 software would be provided to the Downtown Biz and True North.

The largest cost, $375,000, will see the expansion of the SafeWalk program, with the addition of six staff members.

The first year of this program is set to cost $641,000.

The report says this is the only first phase of the plan. It says part two will deal with the bus shelter in front of Portage Place Mall, which the police service has deemed a hot spot for crime.