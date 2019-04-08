Mayor Brian Bowman has followed through on a promise to put pressure on Winnipeg MLAs over the road money issue.

During his State of the City speech last month, Bowman said he’d be reaching out to the city’s provincial politicians.

He’s now sent a letter to them, calling on them to speak up for the $40 million the city says is owed by the province for streets from 2018.

“As Winnipeg members of the Legislative Assembly, I am requesting your assistance concerning this matter by speaking up for Winnipeg residents and your constituents,” writes Bowman.

The Pallister government has said it’s fulfilled its previous road funding obligations to the city.