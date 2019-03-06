

CTV Winnipeg





An incident that allegedly saw a mother return home to find her children alone has led the Brandon Police Service to lay child abandonment charges.

It happened on Feb. 26, police said, when the woman went out after arranging a babysitter for her two kids for a short period of time.

Investigators believe the children were left alone at the residence after the babysitter left.

A Brandon man, 33, has been charged with child abandonment, as has the children’s mother, 37.

Police said both suspects were released on a promise to appear in court on April 15.