WINNIPEG -- Brandon police arrested two people after finding drugs, cash and a machete during a traffic stop.

According to Brandon police, on Saturday afternoon an officer noticed a man driving a vehicle on Russell Street who did not have a driver's licence. The officer proceeded to pull the car over.

Police said, while speaking with the driver, the officer saw a large machete. The occupants of the vehicle were then arrested and the vehicle was searched.

A bag of Gabapentin pills, a type of prescription painkiller, and a large amount of cash were found on the floor on the passenger side.

BPS said the driver could not have any weapons or drugs in his possession based on a court order.

When police searched the passenger, officers allegedly found 14 grams of meth in his sock and a package of 40 grams of meth taped to his leg in his crotch.

The driver, a 36-year-old Brandon resident, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon and breach of a release order.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Brandon resident, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime and possession of a weapon.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning. No charges have been proven in court.