WINNIPEG -- Brandon police arrested a man who allegedly bit two security guards after being asked to leave the Town Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m. police were called to the building on Rosser Avenue after security asked for assistance.

According to police, a man was asked to leave due to disruptive behaviour. He refused to leave and started to fight with security. During the struggle the man allegedly bit two staff members.

Police said the man also had a large hunting knife hidden in his clothing.

The man was arrested and charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.The charges have not been proven in court.