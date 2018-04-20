

CTV Winnipeg





Police in Brandon are asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.

Police said Alaina Flett left her residence at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and her family members and care providers haven’t heard from her since.

Police and those who care for her are “very concerned for her well-being,” said a statement from the Brandon Police Service.

Flett has dark eyes, short, straight dark brown/black hair, a fair complexion and is described as four feet eight inches tall and 90 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue Nike or Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black and red Jordan running shoes.

Police released a photo they said is about a year old, but still accurately represents what she looks like, though her face may be a bit slimmer now.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345, Crime Stoppers or the nearest RCMP detachment.