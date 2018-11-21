

CTV Winnipeg





The PR 313 bridge over the Winnipeg River in Lac du Bonnet is scheduled to close to traffic for three weeks because of construction.

Drivers won’t be able to use the bridge between Nov. 24 and Dec. 15 because the navigation span, which allows boats to cross underneath, is being replaced. Signs and message boards will be placed to direct drivers to a detour route down PTH 11, PR 211 and PR 520.

Once the closure ends on Dec. 15, only one lane will reopen and it will be controlled with traffic signals. The project is expected to be completed by December 2019.

The province said in a news release that the construction was scheduled for this time of year after feedback from the public and stakeholders determined it would have the least amount of impact.