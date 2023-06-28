Bunker at Portage and Main may soon be demolished

Winnipeg city hall wants to spend more than $1.6 million to tear down a stairwell and bunker at Portage and Main.

Winnipeggers use the structure to go to and from the underground concourse on the northeast corner of the Richardson Plaza; however, it’s being used as much more than just an access point.

One of the people who uses the stairwell on a daily basis is Andrew Girard, who has some complaints about the smell.

"Well, it's an escalator and it mostly smells like pee," he said.

However, the stench isn't the only issue.

Girard said the stairwell bunker is enclosed, and despite these windows, you can't really see in or out.

"It’s safe for me but I’m a 200 lb man, so yeah, even still I keep an eye open,” he said.

Now, steps are being taken to get rid of the stairwell and bunker,

"Going downstairs in this stinky bunker is just not anyone's cup of tea," said Coun. Sherri Rollins.

City hall’s property committee endorsed a report to use more than $1.6 million to have it demolished

The funds are unspent from the former plan to upgrade Portage and Main and allow pedestrians to cross.

Proponents of the plan say the current bunker does not meet accessibility standards, is hard to upkeep, and is unsafe

It will save the city cleaning costs, as some people are using it as a washroom.

“It’s because they have a privacy need and they are needing a public toilet unfortunately, and so it's about time, let’s just get rid of that bunker,” Rollins said.

The Richardson Centre will use the money for the demolition.

"Anyone who is in a place where they can't use stairs they come into our building already and use our elevator to access the concourse safely,” said Craig Dunsire of real estate investment firm BentallGreenOak.

Part of the deal includes the Richardson Centre allowing the public to access the underground concourse through the building, secure and unimpeded.

The report says it has agreed in principle to allow access during all hours of operation.

"If you want to walk in, you're free to walk in. You're free to walk in now as general public. Nothing is really changing in that regard, we don't discriminate," Dunsire said.

This is not a done deal as it still requires full council approval.

In the meantime, the centre will keep the same hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.