

CTV Winnipeg





A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected across Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations.



On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that several school divisions in Winnipeg had cancelled buses for the Thursday, Jan. 31 run, including:

- Winnipeg School Division

- Pembina Trails School Division

- Seven Oaks School Division

- River East-Transcona School Division

- Louis Riel School Division

- St. James-Assiniboia School Division

- Franco-Manitoban School Division (DSFM)

The following is a list of school, bus and street closures for Jan. 30, which will continue to be updated throughout the day:

School and bus closures:

- Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city, but buses will run within the city. Alexander and O'Kelly school are closed. All other schools will be open, but attendance is at the discretion of the parents where travel is required. The school asks that you f you won't be attending.

- No buses are running in the Portage la Prairie School Division. All schools in Portage la Prairie are open, but Oakville School and Hutterian Schools are closed.

- Schools are closed in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

- School is closed in the Seine River School Division for staff and students.

- Schools are closed and buses are canceled in the Prairie Rose School Division. Staff are assigned to work from home.

- Schools are closed in the Lakeshore School Divisions.

- School in the Garden Valley School Division are closed.

- Buses are canceled and schools are closed in the Evergreen School Division.

- The Red River Valley School Division is closed, staff are still to report.

- Buses are cancled in the Sunrise School Division. Students are not to report, but staff are.

- Buses are running in all Winnipeg school divisions.

- The following DSFM schools will be closed today: Jours de Plaines, Saint-Lazare, La Voie du Nord, Aurèle Lemoine, Saint-Georges, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des chênes, Saint-Joachim, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Sainte Agathe, Gabrielle-Roy, Noel-Ritchot, Lagimodière, ERND, Gilbert-Rosset, La Source.

- The following DSFM school will be open, but buses are canceled: Lacerte, Taché, Précieux-Sang, CSLR, CLR, Christine-lespérance, Roméo-Dallaire.

- All three schools in Sagkeeng First Nation are closed.

- Swan Valley School Division buses are cancelled, but schools are open.

- The Interlake School Division is closed.

- There is a full closure at Peguis Central School.

- Sergeant Tommy Prince School is closed.

- Buses are canceled for the Lord Selkirk School Division. Students are not to report, but staff are.

- Buses are cancelled for Frontier School Division Area 2 schools.

- Schools are closed in the Hanover School Division, but staff are still to report.

- The following Winnipeg School Division bus routes have been impacted by weather conditions and could be up to an hour late while replacements are brought in: 41,28,102,35,112,57,115, 111, 39. The following Winnipeg School Division bus routes could be delayed 15 to 45 minutes due to traffic and road conditions: 109, 21, 22, 18, 31, 108, 33, 35, 102, 48.