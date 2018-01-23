

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





Jessica Thompson’s dream came true last May when she opened up a pet boutique on Main Street.

“We love this neighbourhood and this community,” said Thompson. “It’s this drug that makes me scared.”

Over the summer, Paws for Thought gained a loyal customer base, and the store ran without any issues. But when the temperature began to drop, she began to get frequent unwelcome visitors — people who appeared to have been using meth.

Thompson’s dream soon became a nightmare and she was forced to lock her doors during business hours.

“A lot of the time when I work here I am alone, and we had three incidents last week with people coming into the store that seem to have ill intent.”

She said it’s a common occurrence.

“It makes people unpredictable,” she said.

The Councilor for the Mynarski Ward, Ross Eadie has seen an increase in meth-related incidents in the North End, but says more and more Winnipeggers in all areas are becoming addicted to the drug, because of the low price and easy access.

Thompson is proud to call the North End home, and she and her dog Keeper, who now stands guard, are not going anywhere.

Thompson is hopeful that all of the people who have caused chaos will seek treatment, and the city will crack down on methamphetamine.