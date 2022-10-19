Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg police

A man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the first 100 block of Donald Street for a report of a man being assaulted and left lying on the ground. The man was being treated by two off-duty doctors when police arrived, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said a group was stealing items from a nearby convenience store and were confronted by the business owners, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s. Both owners were assaulted before the suspects fled.

According to police, the man remains in hospital with life-altering injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Police said two suspects were found in the first 100 block of Mayfair Place and arrested.

A 51-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The two suspects were not named as charges haven’t been officially sworn against them.

They were released on an undertaking.