WINNIPEG -- The Government of Canada announced on Friday the country is experiencing a shortage of salbutamol inhalers due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health Canada is taking steps to mitigate the impact of the shortages and is providing advice to Canadians on how to conserve supply,” it said in a news release.

Canadians are advised to continue to take their regular medication as prescribed in order to keep their conditions under control and reduce the need for salbutamol, which relieves acute symptoms of conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions.

According to Health Canada, in order to manage the supply, most people will only receive one inhaler at a time when filling their prescriptions.

“Health Canada understands the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizes that Canadians may be concerned about not being able to get the medications they rely on for themselves and their loved ones,” it said, noting it’s working with federal departments, provincial and territorial governments, international partners and industry to minimize the effects of the shortage.

The agency said this means looking into the possibility of accessing international supplies and working with companies that can increase production.

Health Canada recently advised people to not buy more medication than they need, and asked healthcare professionals to not prescribe or dispense larger amounts of medication than necessary. It noted, that on March 30 the Minister of Health signed an interim order allowing the exceptional importation and sale of medications needed to prevent shortages directly or indirectly linked to the pandemic.

“Health Canada will continue to use these and all other tools at its disposal, to prevent shortages where possible and to mitigate the impacts on Canadians when shortages do occur,” it said.

HEALTH CANADA’S RECOMMENDATIONS

Patients are advised to track their doses of salbutamol, make sure they have a one-month supply of all inhalers, and leave additional time to get refills.

People should also not get rid of recently expired inhalers unless they already have a replacement.

Health Canada said people should contact medical professionals if: they need to use an inhaler and haven’t been able to get a replacement or they only have one inhaler that was taken from the wrapper more than 60 days ago.

Canadians are encouraged to check online for up-to-date information on drug shortages.