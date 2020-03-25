WINNIPEG -- Canada Goose announced on Wednesday it will be using its manufacturing facilities to make medical gear for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The company said it will be making scrubs and patient gowns at two facilities – one in Winnipeg and one in Toronto. Production is scheduled to begin early next week, with about 50 employees working on the initiative at each facility.

The initial goal is to make 10,000 units. The gear will be donated locally with no cost.

“Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in health-care facilities, and they need help,” said president and CEO Dani Reiss, in a news release.

“Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good. Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that’s what we’re doing. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”

The company said it’s working with health authorities and will follow necessary protocols for a safe work environment for employees.

Other initiatives the company has taken on during the pandemic include the creation of an employee support fund and a donation to the Wuhan Charity Federation.