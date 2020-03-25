WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is set to give an update on Wednesday on COVID-19 cases and measures.

Manitoba health officials, including Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, are set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. CT. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, the province announced non-essential and routine diagnostic testing will be postponed until further notice.

Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, also confirmed some COVID-19 tests have been compromised and new tests have been ordered.

The province has announced a total of 21 cases in the province, both probable and lab-confirmed.

