WINNIPEG -- Canada’s Conservative Party pledged on Friday to help people who lost their jobs during the pandemic get back to work.

While making a stop in Winnipeg, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole announced the Canada Job Surge Plan, an initiative that would pay up to 50 per cent of the salaries of net new hires for six months if the Conservative Party is elected in the Sept. 20 federal election.

“Our top priority is getting as many people back to work in good jobs in every part of Canada in every sector as quickly as possible,” O’Toole said.

“We will not leave Canadian workers behind.”

O’Toole noted that this wage subsidy would cover at least 25 per cent of the salaries of net new hires, and would increase based on how long a new employee has been without work. The subsidy would reach 50 per cent for Canadians who have been unemployed for ten months or longer.

The initiative would apply to all sectors, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic, such as the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Canada’s Conservatives will stand with those who suffered during the downturn and help them get back into the workforce,” O’Toole said.

“Our plan does that by encouraging employers to hire those who need a job the most.”

If elected, the Conservative Party would begin this plan when the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ends in October.