RCMP have confirmed that a car that was reported burning in the Gillam, Man., area on Monday evening was used by two suspects who are wanted in connection with three homicides in B.C.

“We can now confirm that this vehicle was the same vehicle that the suspects were travelling in,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine, media relations officer with Manitoba RCMP.

She said people in Gillam can expect a heavier police presence as the search continues.

A burned out vehicle was found near the reserve of Bird, northeast of Gillam that police now say was the same the suspects were travelling in. (Source of car photos: Billy Beardy)

“There is a lot more resources that have been deployed to that area,” said Courchaine. “They’re coming from all over.”

The men, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were previously thought to be missing before being named as suspects in the death of a young couple and unidentified man.

Mounties conducted an all-night patrol in Fox Lake Cree Nation, after the chief confirmed a burned out vehicle was found near the reserve of Bird, northeast of Gillam.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a checkstop has been set up at Provincial Road 290 and Provincial Road 280, which is the only road out of the communities.

RCMP checkstop at the 280/290 junction between Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/FdYDMoeXL3 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 24, 2019

The Mounties also said they are working and sharing information with RCMP in B.C.

People are ‘on edge’: man who found burning vehicle

Billy Beardy told CTV News he found the burning vehicle Monday shortly after 7 p.m., while on his way back from picking strawberries.

“My wife said to me, ‘Look at all that black smoke,’” Beardy said, so they decided to drive toward the smoke and see what was happening. At first he thought the smoke was coming from a work camp in the area, but it was clear.

“So we decided to go further, and that’s when we saw that vehicle burning in the bush,” he said.

Beardy said the fire was well involved but he saw what looked like camping equipment inside it, like propane and a camp stove.

He called RCMP and waited for them to arrive. He said that period of waiting was the first thing he thought of when he heard the suspects may be in the area.

“We sat there for 45 minutes before anyone got there. We didn’t even know what was happening, didn’t even think stuff like that would happen around here,” Beardy said.

He said people in the area are looking out for each other and anxious.

“My wife is kind of freaked out. And everyone around the community is on edge,” Beardy said, explaining that rumours of sightings in the community are swirling.

Communities on high alert

Officials in both Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation said people are on high alert.

Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman said it’s the uncertainty of the situation that has people in the community worried. He’s urging people to lock their cars and homes.

Gillam resident Roman Henderson told CTV News he did just that overnight, sleeping on the couch with his gun stored closer than usual.

“Kind of made me feel better, more alert,” he said.

Mayor Forman said nothing of this nature has even happened in Gillam before and the closest thing he could think of was a polar bear warning issued two years ago.

Henderson agreed that it was unprecedented.

“It’s crazy haven’t had something like this happen in town before,” he said. “I’d like to maybe see these people in cuffs, maybe actually see these people caught obviously.”

Deputy mayor John McDonald said community members often see strangers come and go because of Manitoba Hydro projects, but are now paying better attention.

Heather Bonne said she’s never seen anything like this in the 12 years she’s lived in Gillam.

“Normally we don’t lock our doors, this is a safe town,” she said. “Last night we locked our doors.”

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a news release that Fox Lake residents should remain vigilant and to consider the suspects as dangerous.

“If you think you see these suspects, please consider them as dangerous. Do not approach them. Contact the RCMP or call 911 immediately,” he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY - Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them - take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2019

The search for these two suspects is continuing. Manitoba RCMP has sent a number of resources to the Gillam area and an informational checkstop is in place near #PR280 & #PR290. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 24, 2019

People urged to stay away from suspects

McLeod is described as six foot four, around 169 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Schmegelsky is described as six foot four, around 169 pounds with sandy brown hair.

If spotted, RCMP urge people to take no action and not approach the suspects, but call 911 or a local police detachment.

"We are getting as much information out to the public as we can. And really right now this is a plea to the public. It is crucial for anyone who knows anything or sees anything to call us immediately,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. "We are also reminding everyone that these suspects should not be approached and if you do see them to call 911 or your local police immediately.”

Ontario Provincial Police have also warned against approaching the men.

“The investigation is complex and if we have a confirmed sighting we will let everyone know as soon as possible," Courchaine said.

- With files from The Canadian Press, CTV's Jeff Keele, CTV's Megan Benedictson and CTVNews.ca’s Nicole Bogart