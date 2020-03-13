WINNIPEG -- Table games have been closed at two Winnipeg casinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said table games at Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino will not be running until further notice.

The Crown corporation said with the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province, new policies and procedures have been implemented, including:

More frequent cleaning, paying close attention to high-traffic areas commonly touched or handled by the public;

Additional hand sanitizing units at both Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino, with hand sanitizing wipes available at key areas like customer service and cashier booths;

Suspending salad bar service at both casinos;

Postponing shows at Club Regent Event Centre for the next 30 days.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said it is following all Manitoba Health and Health Canada guidelines regarding the prevention and spread of viruses.