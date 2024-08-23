Charges laid after child sex doll seized by CBSA in Winnipeg

Warning: This story contains disturbing content. Discretion is advised.

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was notified by CBSA after it intercepted a package heading to Winnipeg.

"The package contained a sex doll anatomically designed to appear to look like a prepubescent child," WPS said in a release.

An investigation started, and a search warrant was executed at a home in the Silver Heights area on Wednesday. Numerous items, including electronic devices were seized and will be analyzed, police said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police allege the man had imported similar items and children's clothing between December 2022 and August 2024.

The man has been charged with possession of child pornography, importing, distributing, selling or possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution, and making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication. He remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6172.