

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





Cher took to Twitter to apologize after cancelling her scheduled performance in Winnipeg Tuesday night.

More than an hour after the opening performances had finished, an announcement was made to the audience that Cher had fallen ill and would not be taking the stage.

Wednesday night the musical icon apologized.

My Deepest Apologies To

My Fans In Winnipeg.I Am

Literally ��Because I Had To

Cancel. It TRULY Hurts Me To

Disappoint Fans Who Are Excited About Coming To See My Show.

��

Me

Ps I will be on stage tomorrow

nite in Saskatoon.



Pss.Once again Winnipeg.. I am sad beyond belief��

. — Cher (@cher) May 23, 2019

In a statement issued Tuesday night, concert promoter Live Nation said Cher was unable to perform due to a “sudden short term illness” and that the concert would be postponed.

Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets and to not delete e-tickets from their phones.

Live Nation said tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed.

According to True North Sports and Entertainment, approximately 10,000 people were in attendance Tuesday night.