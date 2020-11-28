WINNIPEG -- Someone under the age of ten from Winnipeg has died due to COVID-19, making them the youngest person to die in the province from the virus.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the province, including a boy under the age of ten.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News that the boy did have underlying health conditions.

Three of the other deaths were people linked to outbreaks at care homes in the Prairie Mountain health region. Two of them, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, are linked to the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home, and one, a man in his 80s, is linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home.

Two of the ten deaths are linked to Winnipeg care homes. A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge both died, according to the province.

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg, a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern region, and a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region also died from the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province now sits at 290.

Along with the 10 new deaths, 487 cases of the virus were announced.

Out of the new cases, 307 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 13.9 per cent, slightly lower than the provincial rate of 14.2 per cent.

Twenty-three of the remaining cases are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 38 are in the Northern health region, 15 are in the Prairie Mountain health region, and 104 cases are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

In total, there have been 16,118 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March.

The province currently has 9,024 active cases, and 6,804 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 327 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 44 of them in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,640 tests were performed, bringing the total to 348,768 since early February.

In addition to the new cases and deaths, the province also announced an outbreak at a fourth unit at the Health Science Centre in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared in fourth Health Science Centre unit

An outbreak was also declared at the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie.

The province is urging Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. If they do leave, they should wear a mask and avoid crowded spaces.