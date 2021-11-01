'Children matter': Organizations call for a national inquiry into the Sixties Scoop

WINNIPEG -

First Nations leaders in Manitoba are urging the federal government to commission a national inquiry into the Sixties Scoop.

The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), and the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada made the announcement on Monday, noting that from about 1951 to 1982, thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous homes under government policy.

Katherine Legrange, director of the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada and a Sixties Scoop adoptee, said the organization has held 19 healing ceremonies throughout Western Canada and heard about the need for a national inquiry from survivors.

“It’s important that we dig into the Sixties Scoop and the government policies of Indigenous child removal to determine how many children were taken, where they were taken to, and the long-term effects of trauma and permanent child removal,” she said.

The groups noted that it is estimated that more than 20,000 First Nations children were taken from their families. However, survivors and their families believe that number is even higher.

Recently, MKO and SCO chiefs unanimously passed resolutions in support of the 60s Scoop Legacy’s call for a national inquiry and long-term funding support for survivors.

Teri Starr, a Sixties Scoop survivor, said she believes a national inquiry is important.

“We matter. People matter. Children matter. Please remember that,” Starr said.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the federal government for comment.