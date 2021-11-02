Christmas tree shortage expected for upcoming holiday season

WINNIPEG -

Halloween is now in the books and for some the attention now turns to Christmas, but Winnipeggers are being told to buy their Christmas trees early.

One Winnipeg Christmas tree retailer is anticipating there is going to be a tree shortage this season.

"It takes 12 years for a tree to get to market and then you've got this massive spike and there's just not enough inventory to cover the demand, the surging demand, it's significant," said Ray Dubois, the president of Ron Paul Garden Centre.

The supply problem started back in 2008 when growers pulled back production and Dubois said many family-owned farms shut down.

Then with the pandemic he said many people stayed home for Christmas and that exacerbated the problem.

Dubois believes there could be up to 40 per cent fewer trees available in the city this year and if people want a real one, he said they should plan ahead.

"Wherever your traditional tree lot is, I would get in it early, take it home, so you've got it, leave it in your backyard or what have you or anywhere even if you've got a garage that is non-heated, leave it in there, and then at least you'll have your tree."

Once the tree is ready to go in the house, Dubois recommends people cut off an inch or two from the bottom of the tree so that it can draw up water.

Dubois anticipates his garden centre will receive its full order of trees but is expecting demand will be bigger than the supply they have.