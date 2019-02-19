Winnipeg's auditor will review cost estimates for the city's most expensive infrastructure project.

Last week auditor Bryan Mansky reported to the mayor's executive policy committee that he hasn't had enough time to audit the $1.8 billion price tag for upgrades at the North End sewage plant.

On Tuesday, EPC ordered Mansky to do the review even if he needs additional resources in his office to get it done.

Mansky told EPC he can do the audit as the project proceeds in its preliminary stages.

Since 2015, city policy has required the city auditor to look over large capital projects prior to a council vote.

The city has already had the estimates signed off on by internal and private consultants.