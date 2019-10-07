The City of Winnipeg is chipping away at its projected year-end deficit.

Last quarter the deficit number was $7.7 million. The latest projection is $6.9 million.

The majority of the shortfall is attributed to an expected over expenditure in snow clearing of $11.2 million.

A city news release suggests the deficit will be cleared up by the end of the year.

“The Public Service anticipates that the projected deficit will continue to decrease over the remainder of the year.”

The city said it’s is also projecting a transit surplus of $4.3 million due to lower than anticipated fuel costs. The surplus is separate from the city’s general revenue fund.