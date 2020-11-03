WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg’s City Centre Community Committee unanimously approved an appeal for an affordable housing project in West Broadway.

The project, which would be located at 198 Sherbrook St., would include a five-storey, 28-unit, mixed-use building. It would see six units offered at 30 per cent below market rent, with the rest of the building offered at 10 per cent below market rent.

Community gardeners appealed the project, as this area has been a long-time site of a community garden project.

According to Coun. Sherri Rollins, Winnipeg Biz and the West Broadway Community Organization are supportive of the project.

She noted this project represents a moment where West Broadway is experiencing success in terms of its community planning and housing goals.