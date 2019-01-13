The city councillor for the area where a pedestrian was hit and killed in a collision Friday afternoon plans to address any potential problems uncovered by the police investigation.

The collision happened at the corner of St. James St. and Maroons Rd. in the Polo Park area around 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg police said a 31-year-old woman died.

On Sunday, St. James City Councillor Scott Gillingham offered condolences to her family.

Gillingham said St. James St. was reconstructed in 2016 and 2017, which involved looking at traffic movements and pedestrians' issues.

He said he hasn't received complaints about safety concerns at the intersection and will work to address any potential problems identified following the investigation.

"I'll certainly be working with the city's engineers, traffic engineers to make sure any safety enhancements that are needed will be pursued," he said in an interview with CTV Winnipeg.

Memorial at the crash site

Flowers and candles have been placed in snow at the intersection of the fatal collision.

Winnipeg police say they believe the woman was walking on the sidewalk when two vehicles crashed.

“We've spoken with both drivers,” said Const. Jay Murray at a press conference Saturday.

“I can tell you that a vehicle was travelling northbound when a southbound vehicle made an eastbound turn and that's what caused the collision.”

Police said after the two vehicles collided, the northbound vehicle travelled and hit the woman, then a light standard.

Police want anyone with information or video to come forward and contact its traffic division at 204-986-7085.

Winnipeg police don't believe alcohol or other substances were factors in the crash.

No arrests have been made.

‘Makes me sad’: pedestrian reacts to deadly crash

Cameron Eckert walks on St. James St. to get groceries.

"Makes me sad. Can't believe something like that would happen,” he said.

Eckert wears bright neon orange coat. He said he believes it helps him stay safe, but it’s not a guarantee.

"If a person is not paying attention of where they are going it doesn't matter what you're wearing, people have to be alert when they're driving."