WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has launched a website to help make information more readily available for residents.

On Friday, the city made the announcement for the website, which includes information about parking restrictions, safety tips, frequently asked questions, as well as a searchable map that gives details on when residential streets are scheduled for a sweeping 24-hours in advance of operations. The map will also note when crews have finished their work.

“Let’s also be clear there are some parts of are city right now that really need to be cleaned up,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “It’s awfully dirty out there.”

The mayor said we all have a role to play in getting the city as clean as possible for warmer weather.

According to the city, the 'Know Your Zone' app has been updated so residents can find out when crews are scheduled to sweep their streets and receive push notifications 24 hours ahead of planned operations.

Bowman said people should not be alarmed that they are talking about Know Your Zone in the spring, as there’s no blizzard coming, the public service has simply adapted the app to help with spring cleanup.

“This represents the first time the Know Your Zone app has been revamped for anything other than snow clearing,” he said, asking people to be as patient as possible and inform staff of any glitches.

The link for the website can be found here.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In March, the city announced it would relax enforcement of the one to two-hour time limits on residential streets with parking time restrictions. It made this change to accommodate those who need to be home for longer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is now reminding people that they must obey all other parking restrictions, including those related to spring cleanup efforts.

“No parking” signs will only be placed on streets that present challenges for crews, so the city asks residents to check their streets for signs, check the progress map, use the Know Your Zone app, and move any cars to avoid being ticketed or towed. A parking ticket costs $150, or $112.50 if paid within 14 days, and a tow costs $120.23.

CLEANUP OPERATIONS

Spring cleanup operations begin on Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m.

During the five to six weeks of cleanup, the city’s entire street network will be cleaned. Litter and debris will also be cleaned from city parks.

The city asks Winnipeggers to not rake yard waste or other debris onto the streets, because this could plug drains, causing ponding issues and increase the risk of basement flooding. Compostable yard waste can be put out for yard waste collection in reusable containers without a lid, cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags.

The curbside waste collection program will start the week of May 4 for homes in yard waste collection area A, and the week of May 11 for homes in yard waste collection area B. Winnipeggers can also drop off yard waste at one of the city’s 4R Winnipeg Depots.

WEATHER IS WARMING

At a Friday news conference, Bowman noted that even though the weather is getting warmer, people still need to abide by public health orders and recommendations.

“I know many Winnipeggers, they’re doing their part,” he said. ”I want to say thank you for each and every one of you for staying at home, for following the public health orders and recommendations.”