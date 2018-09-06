The city could soon use more hotel tax revenue to attract major events like the Grey Cup and the Junos.

The mayor's inner circle is set to consider an increase to the Special Events Marketing Fund used to boost tourism.

A report recommends adding $252,000 to the current $1-million fund.

In order to do this, hotel tax revenue, used to help pay construction costs related to the RBC Convention Centre's expansion, would be reduced.

The report said the change will not impact the city's commitment to the RBC Convention Centre.

The Executive Policy Committee will vote on this next week.