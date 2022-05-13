City of Kenora to issue evacuation order to some residents due to overland flooding

The City of Kenora is asking some residents to vacate their homes immediately due to overland flooding in the city.

Thursday night, the City of Kenora issued an evacuation warning to residents asking them to voluntarily leave their homes. As of Friday, the situation has changed, with recent rainfall exacerbating an already-precarious flooding situation.

"We're just in the process of putting together an evacuation order," said City of Kenora Fire Chief Kent Readman, "We're organizing a time and a route for people to safely take to get out of the affected areas and get to the rest of the city where they can meet up with friends, family, and neighbours."

Finalized details on the evacuation order will be released Friday afternoon, said Readman.

Map of areas in Kenora affected by overland flooding. (City of Kenora)According to data collected by the Lake of the Woods Control Board, the Lake of the Woods and Winnipeg River systems have more water in them right now than in 95 per cent of the years that levels have been tracked.

The influx of water is causing overland flooding in Kenora's north end and Black Sturgeon Lake areas.

As of Thursday night, two roads in Kenora - East Mellick Road and Hooterville Trail - were experiencing water levels at a depth of 20 inches. Other affected roads had depth levels between 10 and 15 inches.

City crews are still gathering up-to-date water levels on the seven affected roads, said Readman, adding that water levels did rise overnight and there is likely an increase to those levels.

"There's becoming so much water over top of them that there is concern that there may be damaged caused at this point," said Readman, "With so much water on top it's hard to measure what's going on underneath."

While residents are being urged to evacuate immediately, folks can choose to shelter in place, said Readman.

"We’re not coming to take anyone out of their homes by any means,” he said. "But they should be cognizant that limited emergency services, or no services, will be available."