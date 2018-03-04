Depending on how the incoming winter storm materializes, the City of Winnipeg could use up to 200 pieces of equipment to clear snow and keep roads safe for motorists.

Sunday morning crews had finished mounting plow blades on trucks and were filling others with salt.

Ken Allen is with the city’s public works department. He said the team is still monitoring forecasts. When the snow comes crews will tackle the busiest roads first.

Allen said the primary line of defence of the roads will be salt, not sand because of the mild temperatures.

He said some crews were already out Sunday salt spotting streets.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Winnipeg.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

The weather agency says a Colorado Low will spread several waves of heavy snow over portions of southern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan Sunday through Monday.

“Storm total snowfall with this system will generally fall into the 10 to 20 centimetre range, however localized regions could see total snowfall accumulations possibly reach 20 to 25 centimetre,” ECCC said.

Snowfall is expected to gradually taper off Monday afternoon through Tuesday.