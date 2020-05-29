WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg city council has officially reversed changes to the police pension in a unanimous vote.

In a tight 9-7 vote last December, council agreed to eliminate overtime as a pensionable earning, alter early retirement provisions, and increase officer contributions, to save an estimated $12 million a year.

Following a grievance by the police union, an arbitrator ruled the city can’t make the changes outside the collective bargaining process.

The city decided not to appeal the ruling.

The decision has left a hole in the police budget, as some of the savings were earmarked for frontline officers and a funding shortfall.

Mayor Brian Bowman campaigned on the overtime issue.