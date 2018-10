Results will be updated as they become available

PEMBINA

Acclaimed

Head of Council: Glen Shiskoski - Acclaimed

Councillor: William Howatt - Acclaimed

Councillor: Chad Collins - Acclaimed

Councillor: Cynthia Hunter - Acclaimed

Councillor: Harry Brendle - Acclaimed

Councillor: Don McLean - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: VACANT - Not elected

PIPESTONE

Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Garnet Williamson - Elected, 77 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Gary Nicholson - Elected, 41 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Archie McPherson - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: James Watt - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Randy Henuset - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Sheila Kotylak - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: Lane Wanless - Acclaimed

LUD of Reston: Barb Schiltroth

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Amanda Isaac, 26 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Sean Kirkpatrick, 37 votes

LUD of Reston: VACANT - Not elected

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE (RM)

Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Douglas McAuley - Elected, 123 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Kameron Blight - Accliamed

Councillor Ward 1: Garth Asham - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Terry Simpson - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Roy Tufford - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Arnold Verwey - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: Dale Wood - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 7: Kevin Blight - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 2: Wesley Hannah, 107 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Don Maclellan - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Gary Berthelette - Accliamed

Councillor Ward 1: Melinda Pluchinski - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Howard Townsend - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Lori Finkbeiner

PRAIRIE VIEW

Acclaimed

Reeve: Linda Clark - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: David Howard - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Delbert Cole - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Darcy Oliver - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Charles Bertram - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Morley Butler - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Roger Wilson - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Michael Fulcher - Acclaimed

LUD of Miniota: Loree Gardham - Acclaimed

LUD of Miniota: Rita Armitage - Acclaimed

LUD of Miniota: Jamie Brown - Acclaimed

