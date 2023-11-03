WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Clocks to go back one hour this weekend in Manitoba

    A clock can be seen in this stock image. (Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com) A clock can be seen in this stock image. (Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com)

    Manitobans will get some extra rest this weekend as we turn back our clocks one hour.

    That’s because on Nov. 5, daylight time comes to an end and standard time returns until March 10.

    The official time change back to central standard time takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday when Manitobans should set back their clocks to 1 a.m.

    A SOURCE OF DEBATE

    The transition from standard to daylight time and back has become a point of debate over the years, with some arguing the ritual can have an impact on sleep schedules and health.

    Currently in Canada, Yukon and most of Saskatchewan stay on the same time all year.

