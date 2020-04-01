WINNIPEG -- Non-critical businesses in Manitoba are set to close for the next two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the province issued a public health order requiring non-critical businesses to close from April 1 until April 14.

“These new orders will ensure critical services are available while taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

The public health orders restrictions include:

Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, whether indoors or outdoors;

Restaurants and other commercial facilities can’t serve food on their premises, but can still do takeout or delivery;

All businesses not listed as critical services must close between April 1 and April 14. This doesn’t stop them from operating on a remote basis;

The public health order does not stop delivery of services by the federal or provincial governments or a municipality;

The order doesn’t impact institutions, agencies and other services providers who provide healthcare services;

Transit services, taxis and other private vehicles for hire can still operate while following physical distancing guidelines.

The order lists groceries, liquor and cannabis stores, and gas stations as critical services.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said the new order repeals previous ones,

“We are seeing what is happening in other jurisdictions and the time to act is now,” he said.

The state of emergency declared on March 20 is still in effect.

The full list of impacted businesses can be found below.

- With files from CTV’s Jeremie Charron.