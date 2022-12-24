Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada

Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.

The Environment Canada forecast for Winnipeg on Christmas Eve calls for sunny skies and winds out of the northwest, gusting up to 50 km/hr. Saturday's high is expected to be - 20 C, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to - 30 C.

Expect increasing cloudiness in the evening. The wind should die down, and the temperature is expected to drop to - 28 C overnight, - 37 C with the wind chill.

On Christmas Day, the forecast calls for cloudy skies, light snow and a high of - 21 C. It will feel more like - 30 C with the wind chill. There will be a risk of frostbite.

For Boxing Day Monday, expect periods of snow and a high of - 18 C. The snow will continue into Tuesday while temperatures drop. The expected high on Tuesday is 1 15 C.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, according to Environment Canada, with a forecasted high of - 8 C. Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday but will not come close to this week's frigid extremes.